‘That’s a Disgrace’: Trump Slams Judge for Blocking Border Wall Funds, Vows to Appeal It

President Donald Trump is vowing the appeal a judge’s ruling against his administration’s move to use funds for constructing a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Friday, a U.S. federal judge in California blocked Trump from using $2.5 billion in military funds for the wall, labeling the wall construction “unlawful.”

After discussing how the U.S. asylum laws and immigration loopholes are a “disaster” and “a disgrace to our country,” the president slammed the judge who recently blocked the funds for the border wall.

“I heard we just had another judge rule against us on a section of wall, and that’s a disgrace,” Trump told reporters at a press conference in Osaka, Japan, on Saturday. “We’ll appeal it right away […] and we think we’ll win the appeal.” – READ MORE