That Male Feminist Who Kicked A Pro-Life Woman? He Just Got A Small Taste Of Justice.

On Wednesday, a video surfaced online of a male feminist identified as Jordan Hunt physically assaulting a woman for being pro-life.

Though Hunt is apparently still on the run and yet to be apprehended by Toronto police, he has received a small taste of the justice coming his way: The hair studio he worked at up until Wednesday, Noble Studio 101 Hair Studio, swiftly cut ties with Hunt after seeing the disturbing video, Human Defense Initiative has confirmed:

In screenshots provided to the Human Defense Initiative, when questioned about the assault, the shop replied “Was a sub contracter. Until today when I found out what happened today!!!! Not cool. He will never step foot in my studio again.”

In an Instagram post, Noble Studio 101 Hair Studio confirmed the same, writing, “It has been brought to our attention that Jordan has been caught on camera assaulting an innocent bystander at a pro life rally. We don’t condone his actions and he has been let go. We believe that everyone has a right to an opinion and the right to voice their opinion without fear of physical violence.” – READ MORE