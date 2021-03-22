‘That Is Not Leadership Position’: Pelosi Refuses To Back Effort To Remove Marjorie Taylor Greene From House

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that Democratic leadership won’t back the effort to remove Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House.

California Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez introduced a resolution Friday to remove Greene from the House, saying the congresswoman “advocated violence against our peers, the Speaker and our government,” CNN reported. The resolution was backed by 72 House Democrats.

“I’m not gonna get into that,” Pelosi said. “Members are very unhappy about what happened here and they can express themselves the way they do. What Mr. Gomez did is his own view, and that is not leadership position.”

Greene allegedly liked a January 2019 Facebook comment, which said “a bullet to the head would be quicker” in taking Pelosi out of her position, according to a CNN KFile report of some of the congresswoman’s Facebook activity in 2018 and 2019. Other comments Greene allegedly liked regarded executing FBI agents she believed were in league with the “deep state” to oppose former President Donald Trump.

The Georgia representative has repeatedly insisted Trump was the 2020 election winner and has voiced her support for numerous conspiracy theories, such as QAnon and that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ensured a New York Senate spot by orchestrating John F. Kennedy Jr.’s killing.

The House voted 230-199 in early February to take Greene off the House education and budget committees.