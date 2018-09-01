THANKS OBAMA: Over 9 Million AR-15s Manufactured for U.S. Sales During Obama Presidency

More Than Nine Million Ar-15 Rifles Were Manufactured For U.s. Sales During Barack Obama’s Presidency.

Those millions of ARs sold during the Obama administration alone provide background into why the rifles are so frequently described as “commonly owned semiautomatic firearms.”

The Wall Street Journal reports that the rifle was wildly popular during the Obama years because of its simplicity of use, the wide variety of accessories available for it, and the Democrats’ constant push to ban it from civilian ownership.

In total, “companies made 9.3 million AR-style and similar rifles in the U.S. for domestic sales from 2009 through 2016.” Only 2.1 million ARs were made for domestic sales during the 19 years leading up to Obama’s presidency.- READ MORE

California lawmakers approved a bill this week that would expand the list of people who could ask a court for a gun violence restraining order, reports said.

AB2888 passed the state Senate 25-12. It would allow co-workers and school personnel to petition a court to temporarily remove guns from someone they believe poses a danger, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

ICYMI: California lawmakers approved a bill Tuesday that would allow co-workers and school personnel to petition a court to temporarily remove guns from someone they believe poses a danger. https://t.co/W0Q1jrSBU8 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) August 29, 2018

The legislation would build on the state’s existing “red flag” law, passed in 2014 following a deadly shooting in Isla Vista that resulted in seven deaths, including the shooter, the Huffington Post reported. The law went into effect in 2016.

But critics say that expanding the gun-takeaway law could lead to abuses, the Chronicle reported. – READ MORE