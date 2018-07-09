Thailand cave rescue operation suspended as 4 more boys freed, bringing total to 8

Rescuers in Thailand on Monday freed four more members of the boys soccer team stranded in a flooded cave complex, as part of the second phase of a desperate rescue operation that aims to save four more kids and the team’s coach before heavy rains imperil the effort.

Four ambulances with flashing lights were spotted leaving the area as Thai navy SEALs said on Facebook that four boys were brought out of the cave on Monday, bringing the total to eight rescued so far before rescue operations were suspended for the day.

One helicopter carried the sixth and seventh boys to be rescued to a hospital, while the eighth boy was being transported on another helicopter for medical treatment.

The newest set of rescues came about six hours after Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said the second phase was underway.

“All conditions are still as good as they were yesterday,” Narongsak told a news conference. “The boys’ strength, the plan — today we are ready like before. And we will do it faster because we are afraid of the rain.”

On Sunday, Thai navy SEALs successfully retrieved four members of the youth soccer team from the cave where they had been trapped for more than two weeks in the first rescue operation. – READ MORE

A rescue vehicle carrying a crew of 10 people drove off a cliff in Thailand on Saturday, foiling another effort to rescue 12 young soccer players and their coach, who have been trapped in a cave in northern Thailand for two weeks.

Some bad news from the #ThamLuang rescue site. A vehicle carrying rescue workers has crashed, badly injuring one person. In addition it has just started to rain heavily. Which is very bad news for the trapped boys #Thailand pic.twitter.com/koayH0fdzZ — Richard Barrow in Thailand (@RichardBarrow) July 7, 2018

The rescue team had been looking for chimneys around the mountain atop the cave. One person was “badly injured,” according to Thailand-based blogger Richard Barrow. The remaining injuries were not believed to be serious.

Previous rescue attempts have proved to be dangerous. On Friday a Thai navy SEAL diver died while trying to rescue the youths. – READ MORE

