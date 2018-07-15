Thailand cave rescue boys thank rescuers, admit they are craving pork, rice and KFC

The 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand are craving KFC’s homestyle cooking, according to reports Saturday.

In a video played at a news conference Saturday, the boys showed little sign of their 18-day ordeal in the dark Tham Luang cave, sitting up in their hospital beds and thanking their rescuers.

They told an off-camera interviewer they can’t wait to eat slow-cooked pork leg with steamed rice, fried crispy pork, roasted red pork, sushi, steak — and KFC.

“Hello, my name is Biw, I am fine,” 14-year-old Ekarat Wongsukchan said. “I want to say thanks to everyone that worried.”