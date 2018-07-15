True Pundit

World

Thailand cave rescue boys thank rescuers, admit they are craving pork, rice and KFC

Posted on by
Share:

The 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand are craving KFC’s homestyle cooking, according to reports Saturday.

In a video played at a news conference Saturday, the boys showed little sign of their 18-day ordeal in the dark Tham Luang cave, sitting up in their hospital beds and thanking their rescuers.

They told an off-camera interviewer they can’t wait to eat slow-cooked pork leg with steamed rice, fried crispy pork, roasted red pork, sushi, steak — and KFC.

“Hello, my name is Biw, I am fine,” 14-year-old Ekarat Wongsukchan said. “I want to say thanks to everyone that worried.”

Public Health Minister Dr. Piyasakol Sakolsattayatorn, who led the news conference at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, said all 13 — the dozen boys, who range in age from 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach — were expected to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday.READ MORE

The Thai Navy SEALs shared a photo of four brave men who stayed with the soccer team trapped inside a cave as the world celebrated their successful rescue mission.

The photo shows four SEALs in sunglasses and masks, with their gear hanging from their bodies, giving a thumbs up. The photo appears to have been taken inside the cave or near its entrance. The leader of the rescue operation said on Tuesday that all of the SEALs are now out, just like all 12 boys and their coach.

“Hooyah Hooyah Hooyah,” the Thai Navy SEALs wrote as the photo’s caption on Facebook. The SEALs often use the word “hooyah” in Facebook posts when expressing excitement and celebration. It also appeared numerous times when they gave updates on the cave rescue, which was carried out over three nerve-wracking days.

“All four SEALs came out safely,” they wrote with the photo, which was shared nearly 80,000 times in two hours.

Rescue teams traveled into the darkness nearly 10 days ago and found the boys and their coach trapped after heavy rains flooded the cave.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Thailand cave rescue boys thank rescuers, admit they are craving pork, rice and KFC
Thailand cave rescue boys thank rescuers, admit they are craving pork, rice and KFC

The 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand are craving KFC’s homestyle cooking, according to reports Saturday.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: