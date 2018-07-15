Thailand cave rescue boys thank rescuers, admit they are craving pork, rice and KFC

The 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Thailand are craving KFC’s homestyle cooking, according to reports Saturday.
In a video played at a news conference Saturday, the boys showed little sign of their 18-day ordeal in the dark Tham Luang cave, sitting up in their hospital beds and thanking their rescuers.
They told an off-camera interviewer they can’t wait to eat slow-cooked pork leg with steamed rice, fried crispy pork, roasted red pork, sushi, steak — and KFC.
“Hello, my name is Biw, I am fine,” 14-year-old Ekarat Wongsukchan said. “I want to say thanks to everyone that worried.”
Public Health Minister Dr. Piyasakol Sakolsattayatorn, who led the news conference at Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital, said all 13 — the dozen boys, who range in age from 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach — were expected to be discharged from the hospital on Thursday.– READ MORE
The Thai Navy SEALs shared a photo of four brave men who stayed with the soccer team trapped inside a cave as the world celebrated their successful rescue mission.
The photo shows four SEALs in sunglasses and masks, with their gear hanging from their bodies, giving a thumbs up. The photo appears to have been taken inside the cave or near its entrance. The leader of the rescue operation said on Tuesday that all of the SEALs are now out, just like all 12 boys and their coach.
“Hooyah Hooyah Hooyah,” the Thai Navy SEALs wrote as the photo’s caption on Facebook. The SEALs often use the word “hooyah” in Facebook posts when expressing excitement and celebration. It also appeared numerous times when they gave updates on the cave rescue, which was carried out over three nerve-wracking days.