Thai soccer team rescue: Former Navy diver dies while leaving flooded caves

A former Thai Navy diver who joined the operation to rescue 12 boys and their coach from a cave in northern Thailand has died, according to a Thai Navy source.

The former SEAL died at 2:00 a.m. Friday due to a lack of air while attempting to return to a command center, located two kilometers (1.2 miles) inside the cave, where the young soccer team and their coach have been trapped for almost two weeks.

A huge operation is underway at the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex, where dozens of Thai Navy SEALs and international experts are attempting to find a way to get the boys out.

The members of the Wild Boar soccer team were reported missing on June 23 when they didn’t return from an outing after soccer practice. They entered the cave during fine weather but became trapped when a sudden downpour flooded the narrow tunnels.

The 12 boys and their coach were found deep inside the cave by two British cave divers on Monday, perched on a rock slab above flood waters, after nine days without food or fresh water.

Since then, rescuers have been examining ways to bring the boys out, including fitting them with full-face oxygen masks and accompanying them on a long, dangerous swim through the tunnels.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1