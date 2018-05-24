Texas Trooper falsely accused of rape by Shaun King cleared by body cam footage

Body cam footage of a DUI stop has cleared a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who was accused of sexual assault by the driver of the car.

Activist Shaun King amplified the woman’s BOGUS claims in now-deleted posts to Facebook and Twitter where he said she was “kidnapped and raped”:

.@ShaunKing spread the claim that this woman was raped & held hostage by a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper. The Texas Department of Public Safety just released the 2-hour video from the DWI arrest… it appears as though none of it is true: https://t.co/ApQsX8VG3l pic.twitter.com/3byrFNYoBs — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) May 23, 2018

According to Raw Story, King’s original Facebook post making the false accusations was share over 50,000 times. – READ MORE

