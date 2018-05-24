Texas Trooper falsely accused of rape by Shaun King cleared by body cam footage

True Pundit

Body cam footage of a DUI stop has cleared a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper who was accused of sexual assault by the driver of the car.

Activist Shaun King amplified the woman’s BOGUS claims in now-deleted posts to Facebook and Twitter where he said she was “kidnapped and raped”:

According to Raw Story, King’s original Facebook post making the false accusations was share over 50,000 times. – READ MORE

