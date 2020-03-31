Texas Tech Prof. Would ‘Reconsider’ Atheism if Donald Trump Dies of Chinese Virus

Texas Tech University Professor Richard Wigmans told his colleagues in an email last week that he might “reconsider” his atheism if President Donald Trump died after contracting the Wuhan coronavirus.

According to a report by Campus Reform, Texas Tech Professor Richard Wigmans has come under fire this week for an email he sent to faculty members in which he suggested that he would reconsider his lack of faith in God if President Trump contracted the Wuhan coronavirus and died.

Wigmans, who focuses his researches particle physics, astrophysics, and cosmology, is referred to on his faculty profile as “the world’s foremost expert on calorimetry” for particle physics experiments. Calorimetry refers to the measurement of the amount of heat that is released or absorbed during a chemical reaction.

“I am personally an atheist, but if #45 would die as a result of this virus, I might reconsider,” Wigmans wrote in the email. – READ MORE

