Texas Sues Biden Over 100-Day Freeze On Deportations: Will ‘Endanger Our Citizens And Law Enforcement’

Texas sued the federal government on Friday after President Joe Biden ordered deportations of illegal immigrants halted for the first 100 days of his administration.

As one of his first acts in office, Biden halted deportations for most illegal immigrants for the first 100 days of his term as his administration looks to roll back former President Donald Trump’s immigration agenda. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit against the federal government citing an agreement the state struck with the Department of Homeland Security in the final days of the Trump administration.

“In one of its first of dozens of steps that harm Texas and the nation as a whole, the Biden administration directed DHS to violate federal immigration law and breach an agreement to consult and cooperate with Texas on that law. Our state defends the largest section of the southern border in the nation. Failure to properly enforce the law will directly and immediately endanger our citizens and law enforcement personnel,” Paxton said in a statement. “DHS itself has previously acknowledged that such a freeze on deportations will cause concrete injuries to Texas. I am confident that these unlawful and perilous actions cannot stand. The rule of law and security of our citizens must prevail.”

The agreement cited by Paxton was signed by Ken Cuccinelli, who was performing the duties of the deputy secretary for DHS at the time. The agreement states that the federal government will convene with the state before making any changes to immigration policy, an agreement that, if enforceable, could bog down Biden’s attempts to relax Trump-era immigration policies.- READ MORE

