Texas State Democrat mocked for calling himself ‘fugitive’ after fleeing state to block voting bills

A Texas state representative who joined other Democrats in fleeing the state to block Republican voting legislation became the latest member to endure mockery over a social media post, after he referred to himself as a “fugitive.”

“My meal as a fugitive,” Houston-area representative Gene Wu tweeted, with a picture of a Caesar salad and Coke Zero. “Delicious.”

He added, “Now I have an idea what AG Ken Paxton must feel like every day … it’s not bad. No wonder he keeps committing more crimes.”

Critics had fun with Wu’s photo and typo; one conservative writer shared the infamous photo of the sandwich from the 2017 Fyre Festival disaster. Another noted that most fugitives don’t get catered meals.- READ MORE

