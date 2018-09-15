Texas State Board of Education votes to erase Hillary Clinton from history curriculum

The State Board of Education in Texas voted on Friday to eliminate several historical figures, including Hillary Clinton and Helen Keller, from the state’s social studies curriculum.

Barbara Cargill, a Texas Republican and member of the board, told The Dallas Morning News that “the recommendation to eliminate Helen Keller and Hillary Clinton was made by [Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills] work groups.”

“However the board did vote to agree with the work groups’ recommendations,” Cargill pointed out. “In speaking to teachers and testifiers, they did not mention these specific deletions.”

The decision made by the 15-member body reportedly came as part of an overall effort to “streamline” the state’s social studies curriculum. – READ MORE