Texas shooting leaves 7 dead, 19 injured; suspect dead

The random shooting rampage in West Texas Saturday left seven dead, police said Sunday.

Odessa police spokesman Steve LeSueur said Sunday that at least one person remains in “life-threatening” condition, The Associated Press reported. Police initially reported five deaths.

Nineteen other persons were injured as a result of the shooting spree in Odessa and Midland that began after a traffic stop, authorities said. Officers killed the gunman outside a movie theater in Odessa after a pursuit.

Local police would only say that the gunman was a white male in his mid-30s.

A press conference was scheduled for noon local time Sunday.

On Saturday, Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said the injured included three law enforcement officers.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the gunman’s rampage began when two troopers attempted to stop a gold car on Interstate 20 westbound at 3:13 p.m.

“Prior to the vehicle coming to a complete stop, the male driver (and only occupant in the vehicle) pointed a rifle toward the rear window of his car and fired several shots toward the DPS patrol unit,” the DPS sad. “The patrol unit was occupied by two troopers, and one was hit by the gunfire.” – READ MORE