Texas Sheriff Blames Parents For Lawless Young People, Blasts ‘Armchair Police’ For Second-Guessing Officer Responses

A Texas sheriff admonished parents in a recent Facebook post that police are not responsible for raising their children and criticized “armchair police” for second-guessing the life-and-death decisions that officers must make within seconds.

“In the news cycle over the last few weeks have been stories of young people being shot by police in some type of altercation or another,” wrote Throckmorton County Sheriff Doc Wigington on Friday. “The public is quick to jump on the officers involved stating a need for more training, better de-escalation tactics, and possibly shooting the subject in the leg.”

Addressing what he described as so-called solutions derived from Western movies, Wigington explained that people claiming officers should first shoot at extremities before aiming for center mass do not know what they are talking about.

“When the use of deadly force is warranted that is exactly what it is DEADLY FORCE, not flesh wound force, not any other words to describe it just deadly force,” he wrote.

"Officers have to make decisions of life and death in a matter of seconds that , judges, and the general public can debate for years and possibly forever. It is easy to post an opinion on social media as to 'how I would have handled it," Wigington added.

