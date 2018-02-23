Texas school will suspend gun control protesters: ‘Here for education, not political protest’

Students who join in scheduled gun control protests and walk-outs during school hours will be suspended for three days, according to a letter from the superintendent of Needville Independent School District in Texas.

In the week since 17 people were killed during a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, gun control advocates have organized several national marches and other forms of protest calling for action by lawmakers.

Needville Superintendent Curtis Rhodes sent the following message to parents and students in a letter and on social media:

A school is a place to learn and grow educationally, emotionally and morally. A disruption of school will not be tolerated.

Respect yourself, your fellow students and the Needville Independent School District and please understand that we are here for an education and not a political protest. – READ MORE

