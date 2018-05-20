Texas School Shooter Says He Purposely Didn’t Shoot Certain Students

The teenager whose alleged Friday shooting spree in a Texas high school left at least 10 people dead and 10 others wounded, picked and chose his targets, according to a court document.

The 17-year-old suspected gunman was charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault against a public servant after allegedly entering Santa Fe High school, where he was a student, and opening fire.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis “gave a statement admitting to shooting multiple people inside” the school “with the intent on killing people,” but also said “he did not shoot students he did like so he could have his story told,” according to an affidavit charging him with the crimes, Fox News reported.

The suspected gunman, who carried a Remington 870 shotgun and a .38 caliber pistol during the spree, had originally not planned to survive the attack, Texas Gov. Greg Abbot said, according to CNN. Both guns were legally owned by the teenager’s father. – READ MORE

