Texas School Arrests Autistic Student for ‘Brandishing an Imaginary Rifle,’ Say Parents

A School District In Conroe, Texas, Suspended A 12-year-old Autistic Student For Allegedly “brandishing” An “imaginary Rifle.” The Teacher Reportedly Claimed To Have Felt Threatened By The Child’s Gestures, According To The Child’s Parents.

Police officers with the Conroe Independent School District (CISD) placed 12-year-old David Sims in handcuffs and took him to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center, Fox 26’s Greg Groogan reported on Wednesday. “She (the CISD Police Officer) just put handcuffs on me and told me I need to go with her,” David Sims said.

Sims mother, Amy Sims, told Groogan that school officials said, “We don’t tolerate that. We take it as a threat.”

“He didn’t threaten anyone,” Mrs. Sims told the local Fox reporter. “He didn’t do anything but play.”

The pre-teen autistic student spent a little more than two hours in the detention center after his arrest, Fox26 reported. – READ MORE

