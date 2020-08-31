Texas salon owner, jailed for defying coronavirus shutdown, running for state Senate

The Texas salon owner jailed for defying coronavirus lockdown orders is running for a state Senate seat.

Shelley Luther, owner of Salon a La Mode in Dallas, opposes Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide mask mandate, calling it “ridiculous.”

“I feel like if a business owner wants to require a mask to come in, then that’s their right,” Luther said Saturday on “Fox & Friends Weekend“.

Her salon, which requires clients to wear masks because of the face-to-face nature of the business, but Luther believes it should be the right of a business owner to make that decision. She was jailed for less than 48 hours for opening her business during the lockdown in May.

“People should be able to make decisions for themselves,” she said. “There needs to be a special session called and this needs to be discussed with other people who can create laws for this. Not just be a king or will turn into a communist state, and we can’t do that.”

“I’ve had thousands of people reach out to me. I think people are really yearning for a real person in government,” she told co-host Will Cain about her decision to run for office. – READ MORE

