Texas Roadhouse CEO To Donate ‘Salary And Bonus’ To ‘Front-Line Employees’ During COVID-19 Crisis

On Wednesday, MarketWatch reported that W. Kent Taylor, the CEO of steak restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse, had decided to “forgo his base salary and bonus from the pay period starting March 18 through Jan. 7, 2021,” and redirect that money “to pay front-line workers.”

The move comes as businesses across the country are struggling to stay afloat while the COVID-19 pandemic burns through the nation. The virus has led many states and localities to close all non-essential businesses, and ask that residents stay at home in a bid to slow down the spread and “flatten the curve.”

While many restaurants have been allowed to continue takeout and delivery services, table service has been shut down in many states, severely limiting revenue.

The Daily Wire reached out to Texas Roadhouse corporate for comment, and received the following reply from Vice President of Communications Travis Doster:

Kent Taylor has always said that Texas Roadhouse is a people-company that just happens to serve great steaks. The donation of his salary and bonus to help front-line employees is the embodiment of that saying. We are proud to have such a selfless leader who considers “Roadies” to be family. – READ MORE

