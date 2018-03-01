Texas private school arming administrators with guns

A private Christian school in Arlington, Texas, is arming administrators with guns to keep kids safe.

The leaders at Pantego Christian Academy say it’s been in the works before the Florida shooting. But unlike public school districts, private school teachers are not eligible to carry guns on campus.

Pantego Christian Academy is a private school with roughly 600 to 700 students. They have a campus in Arlington and in Mansfield.

The school’s president said he wants the public to know an administrator on any of its campuses might be carrying a concealed weapon. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *