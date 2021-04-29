Texas Official Sues Biden Administration For Discriminating Against White Farmers

Republican Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller sued the Biden administration on Monday for alleged discrimination against white farmers.

Miller, backed by America First Legal Foundation, claims Biden’s Agricultural Department’s racial exclusion of whites in their COVID-19 relief package for farmers and ranchers violates the U.S. Constitution and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Courthouse News Service reported Monday.

“The lawsuit says the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed by Congress last month includes provisions for the forgiveness of loans to ‘socially disadvantaged’ farmers or ranchers of up to 120% of the value of the loan,” the report outlined. “It claims other federal laws limit help for white farmers and ranchers, including the Agriculture Department being required to give preference to grant applications filed by ‘socially disadvantaged’ farmers or ranchers.”

“These racial exclusions are patently unconstitutional, and the court should permanently enjoin their enforcement,” the complaint reads. “Doing so will promote equal rights under the law for all American citizens and promote efforts to stop racial discrimination, because ‘he way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.’”

The complaint argues that white ethnic groups have also been subject to discrimination in American history, and therefore “unambiguously qualify as members of a ‘socially disadvantaged group,’ and as ‘socially disadvantaged farmers or ranchers.’” – READ MORE

