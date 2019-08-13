Texas Newspaper Urges Beto To Drop Out Of The Presidential Race

One of the largest newspapers in Texas is urging former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) to drop out of the presidential race and try again to attain the U.S. Senate seat in the Lone Star state.

“Beto, if you’re listening: Come home,” The Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote on Saturday. “Drop out of the race for president and come back to Texas to run for senator. The chances of you winning the race you’re in now are vanishingly small. And Texas needs you.”

The editorial revealed that the former congressman’s blunt reaction to reporters in the aftermath of the deadly shooting in El Paso was a turning point in the campaign. At the time, O’Rourke was asked if it was possible for President Donald Trump to do anything “to make this any better.”

“Um, what do you think? You know the sh*t he’s been saying,” O’Rourke aggressively responded. “He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. I don’t know. Like, members of the press – what the f*ck? It’s these questions that you know the answers to, I mean, connect the dots.” – READ MORE