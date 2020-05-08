Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick says he will pay salon owner’s fine and take her place in jail so she can keep working

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said that he would pay the $7,000 fine for a Dallas salon owner arrested for defying social distancing orders and offered to be placed under house arrest to take her place in jail.

7 days in jail, no bail and a $7K fine is outrageous. No surprise Texans are responding. I’m covering the $7K fine she had to pay and I volunteer to be placed under House Arrest so she can go to work and feed her kids. #txlege #TexansHelpingTexans https://t.co/gdtMLAHFV5 — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) May 6, 2020

Shelley Luther became the masked face of the anti-lockdown movement when she gave a passionate response to a judge demanding that she apologize and admit she was wrong to reopen her salon amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“7 days in jail, no bail and a $7K fine is outrageous. No surprise Texans are responding,” tweeted Patrick on Wednesday. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --