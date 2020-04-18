Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick calls on Congress to ‘take a pay cut’ and ‘show that you’re with us’

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told “The Ingraham Angle” Friday that Congress should give itself a pay cut while millions of Americans are out of work or facing financial hardship through no fault of their own.

“I’m really tired of Nancy Pelosi and Congress because they’re not hurt by this, Laura, they make $174,000 a year,” Patrick said. “They have not had their pay cut — they’re at home; they’re doing nothing. It’s time for them to get back to work and quite frankly I think they have to take a half-pay cut.”

Patrick, a Republican, added that in contrast to members of the U.S. House, Texas lawmakers make about $600 per month and work 50 hours a week as essentially “volunteer public servants.”

“It’s time for Congress to take a pay cut so they feel some of this pain that people at home are feeling because Congress isn’t feeling any pain,” Patrick said. “The people in the small businesses are. Get back to work and cut your pay and show that you’re with us.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --