Texas longhorn earns the name, breaking Guinness record for length

A Texas longhorn? Now that’s an understatement.

Indeed, a Lone Star longhorn has broken the Guinness World Record for having the longest horn spread on a steer.

The record-breaking horns — they have a 10-foot-7 span — belong to Poncho Via, a 7-year-old specimen who actually lives in Alabama.

Poncho was named after a Pancho Villa, an early 20th-century Mexican revolutionary general. The animal namesake was six months old when his owner, Jeral Pope, and his wife saw him and had to have him. – READ MORE

