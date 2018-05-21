True Pundit

Politics Security

Texas lieutenant governor: ‘It’s not about the guns, it’s about us’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) on Sunday said the slew of mass shootings in the U.S. should not be attributed to guns, instead pointing to the people who use them as the reason behind the shootings.

“It’s not about the guns, it’s about us,” Patrick told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on “This Week,” citing the influence of bullying and social media.

“Gun control, I believe, starts at home,” he continued. “Every person who owns a gun must be accountable for the guns at home.”

Patrick went on to support taking precautionary measures at schools, including the possibility of arming teachers.  – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Texas lieutenant governor: 'It’s not about the guns, it’s about us'
Texas lieutenant governor: 'It’s not about the guns, it’s about us'

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) on Sunday said the slew of mass shootings in the U.S. should not be attributed to guns, instead pointing to the people who use them as the reason behind the shootings.

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: