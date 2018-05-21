Texas lieutenant governor: ‘It’s not about the guns, it’s about us’ (VIDEO)

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) on Sunday said the slew of mass shootings in the U.S. should not be attributed to guns, instead pointing to the people who use them as the reason behind the shootings.

“It’s not about the guns, it’s about us,” Patrick told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on “This Week,” citing the influence of bullying and social media.

“Gun control, I believe, starts at home,” he continued. “Every person who owns a gun must be accountable for the guns at home.”

Texas Lt. Gov. @DanPatrick points to violent media and desensitization as part of cause for deadly school shooting Friday, says schools need to be 'hard targets.' "We still have this gun debate, George, of whether or not teachers should be armed or not." #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/AdsUT4jR7q — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 20, 2018

Patrick went on to support taking precautionary measures at schools, including the possibility of arming teachers. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1