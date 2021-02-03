Texas Lawmakers File Bill to Ban Biological Males from Competing in Women’s Sports

Lawmakers in Texas have introduced legislation to protect females from having to compete in sports against biological men.

The bill would preserve “single-sex” sports that reserve women sports for biological women.

The Texas Tribune reported on the development:

One bill filed by Rep. Valoree Swanson, R-Spring, is similar to others filed across the country that are characterized by conservative advocates as trying to maintain fairness in women’s sports. Idaho passed a law last year called the ‘Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.’ In Montana, a similar bill, called the ‘Save Women’s Sports Act,’ advanced to the state Senate this week. According to a tally from the American Civil Liberties Union, nine other states have similar bills moving through the legislative process this year, including Mississippi, Connecticut and Tennessee. According to Equality Texas, more states are also filing bills this year that would apply these policies to colleges as well. The University Interscholastic League of Texas, which governs high school athletics and extracurricular activities, relies on students’ birth certificates to determine whether they participate in men’s or women’s athletics. Notably, the UIL will recognize changes made to birth certificates to alter their gender marker.

The Tribune reported that most Texas universities follow NCAA rules, which allow the student to compete in sports not just according to their biological sex, but their “gender identity.” – READ MORE

