Texas Lawmakers Crack Down on Chinese Business Operating Near Air Force Base

Texas lawmakers are attempting to root out a China-backed business creeping into territory near a U.S. Air Force base.

Legislation that passed unanimously through the state senate in April would ban businesses backed by hostile countries such as Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea from acquiring critical infrastructure contracts or companies within the state. The bill’s sponsors hope to make a stand against the incursion of Chinese business into the Texas power grid. State senator Donna Campbell (R., Texas), a lead sponsor of the act, said the inaction of the federal government left the challenge of confronting Chinese influence up to local lawmakers.

“The federal government is not stepping up to the plate to make sure that our country is secure,” Campbell told the Washington Free Beacon. “This was happening right under our nose.”

The GOP-led effort targets a 130,000-acre piece of land, which a China-backed firm hopes to turn into a wind farm. The project is managed by Chinese subsidiary company GH America Energy, a firm run by the China-based Guanghui Energy Company. The property for the wind farm has more acreage than the city of Tulsa and is within 70 miles of Laughlin Air Force Base, a military installation where Air Force pilots undergo training. Chinese business mogul Sun Guangxin founded Guanghui Energy. Sun’s wealth earned him the nickname “King of Xinjiang,” referring to the region in western China home to the genocide of Uyghur Muslims. The businessman also rose through the ranks of the Chinese Communist Party elite as a former Chinese military officer.

Campbell said the many ties between Sun and the Chinese Communist Party raise concerns about the safety of Texas’s infrastructure.

“A Chinese billionaire who has high-ranking connections with the Chinese Communist Party purchased nearly 150,000 acres of land in a sparsely populated area of Texas,” Campbell said. “We can’t allow hostile nations to get a foothold in our critical infrastructure.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --