Texas House Approves Bill Banning Funding of Abortion Providers

The Texas House of Representatives passed a measure Friday night that would ban any state or local government from using taxpayer funds to partner with abortion providers, even for non-abortion services.

Senate Bill 22, authored by state Sen. Donna Campbell (R), would prohibit the state and local governments to contract with abortion providers, such as Planned Parenthood, for any services, including sex education and contraception initiatives.

The bill passed the GOP-led state Senate in April by a vote of 20-11.

The legislation would end “sweetheart rent deals,” such as one rental agreement between a Planned Parenthood facility, which does not provide abortions, with the city of Austin for $1 per year.

“If the local government is using taxpayer dollars for any type of contract with an abortion provider or affiliate, yes, this bill prohibits that transaction,” Campbell said, pointing to Planned Parenthood’s contract with Austin, since 1979, to rent a building for $1 per year with a 20-year extension. – READ MORE

