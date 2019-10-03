Texas Governor Won’t Follow in California’s Footsteps, Gives Austin Mayor a Month to Clean up Homeless Problem

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) is giving the mayor of Austin, Texas, a hard deadline of a month to address the homeless crisis in his city.

Announcing his move on Facebook to stir up action in the Texas city, Abbott noted that he sent a letter to Austin’s mayor Steve Adler — who has been the mayor since 2015 — “about the growing crisis around the Austin homeless policy.”

Abbott’s urgent message follows after “reports of violence, used needles, and feces littering the streets of Austin and endangering Texas residents,” as the governor’s press release reads.

“Let me tell you, if Austin does not fix its homeless crises by November 1, I will unleash the full authority of every state agency to protect the health and safety of all Texans,” Abbott said in his Facebook video.

The Texan governor’s letter to the Austin mayor indicates “several strategies the state can use to protect against threats to public safety and health.” – READ MORE