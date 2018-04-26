Texas governor demands Farenthold cover costs of special election to replace him

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) sent a letter to former Rep. Blake Farenthold(R-Texas) on Wednesday demanding the former lawmaker cover the hefty cost of a special election to replace him.

In the letter, Abbott accused Farenthold of “wrongly” using taxpayer funds to settle a sexual harassment claim against him, a scandal which eventually led to Farenthold’s resignation from Congress.

“While you have publicly offered to reimburse the $84,000 in taxpayer funds you wrongly used to settle a sexual harassment claim, there is no legal recourse requiring you to give that money back to Congress,” Abbott wrote.

“I am urging you to give those funds back to the counties in your district to cover the costs of the June 30, 2018, special election. This seat must be filled, and the counties and taxpayers in the 27th Congressional District should not again pay the price for your actions,” he wrote.

The letter was issued concurrently with a proclamation from Abbott’s office declaring that a special election to select Farenthold’s replacement would be held on Saturday, June 30. – READ MORE

