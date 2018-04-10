Texas Gov Supports Sending Nat’l Guard to Border: ‘There’s a Mathematical Need For This’ (VIDEO)

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) said Monday that there is a “mathematical need” to deploy thousands of National Guard troops to secure the southern border and stymie the flow of illegal immigrants into the country.

Abbott said on “Fox & Friends” that the decision will have a meaningful impact on border security, and that the proof can be seen by similar actions taken by former Presidents Bush and Obama.

“Every time that we have increased the forces on the ground, there’s been a decrease [in the amount of] cartel activity of the coyote activity,” he said. – READ MORE

