Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs law allowing the delivery of beer and wine: ‘Enjoy responsibly’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed into law a bill that will allow businesses with a mixed beverage permit to deliver alcohol to private residences and other locations.

Abbott signed the bill into law on Monday, which will permit restaurants, bars, or other applicable businesses with mixed beverage permits to deliver beer and wine.

The new law goes into effect on Sept. 1.

Abbott shared a video regarding the law on Twitter on Monday night, writing, “I just signed a law allowing you to order beer and wine from retailers to be delivered to your home.

“Enjoy responsibly,” he added. – READ MORE