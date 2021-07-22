Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Says He Will Not Implement Another Statewide Mask Mandate

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Tuesday insisted he will not implement another statewide mask mandate as calls for reinstating such restrictions grow nationwide.
“There will be no mask mandate imposed, and the reasons for that are very clear,” Abbott said during a Tuesday interview.
“There are so many people who have immunities to COVID , whether it be through the vaccination, whether it be through their own exposure and their recovery from it, which would be acquired immunity,” he explained, adding it would be “inappropriate to require people who already have immunity to wear a mask.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) current guidance states that fully vaccinated people can “resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”
While Abbott recognized getting the vaccine as the primary way to fight the delta variant, he said senior citizens remain most at risk. However, over 80 percent of seniors in the Lone Star State have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. – READ MORE
