Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: Prayers aren’t enough, time to ‘take action’ on guns

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday his Republican administration will immediately push to enhance gun laws in ways that honor the Second Amendment but protect the public from future tragedies like the mass shooting carried out at Santa Fe High School Friday morning.

“We need to do more than just pray for the victims and their families. It’s time in Texas that we take action to step up and make sure this tragedy is never repeated ever again in the history of the state of Texas,” Abbott told reporters at a press conference Friday afternoon.

“We want to hear from everybody who has an interest in what has happened today so we can work together on putting together laws that will protect Second Amendment rights but at the same time ensure that our communities and especially our schools are safer places,” he added. – READ MORE

