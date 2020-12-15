Texas GOP Chair Allen West says SCOTUS setback may call for new ‘union’ of ‘law-abiding states’

The leader of the Republican Party in Texas suggested Friday that “law-abiding states” might want to form their own “union,” after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the Lone Star State’s lawsuit over the 2020 presidential election, according to reports.

The high court’s decision was the latest legal setback in GOP efforts to overturn Nov. 3 results that gave Democrat Joe Biden a victory over President Trump, denying Trump a second four-year term.

Texas asserted it had a right “to demand that all other States abide by the constitutionally set rules in appointing presidential electors to the electoral college.” It claimed that other states suffered whenever one state “violates federal law to affect the outcome of a presidential election.”

But the court dismissed the case based on that issue, according to The Associated Press. It said that Texas “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

After the ruling, Allen West, a former Florida congressman who has headed the Texas GOP since July, issued a response.

“The Supreme Court, in tossing the Texas lawsuit that was joined by seventeen states and 106 US congressman, decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law — resulting in damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences,” West wrote, according to KTVT-TV of Dallas-Fort Worth. – READ MORE

