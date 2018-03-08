‘If Texas Goes Blue, It’s Over’: Tucker Says Dems Want ‘Brand New Electorate’ Through Amnesty (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson said recent instances of voter fraud in Texas and the Democrats’ liberal immigration policies are a sign they intend to import a new electorate since they cannot win over the one that exists.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

“If Texas goes blue, it’s over,” he said, noting that Republicans cannot win the presidency without Texas – the most populous state that reliably votes for them.

Carlson said winning Texas is Democrats’ top priority.

In Texas, voter registration is on the “honor system” like in many other states. – READ MORE

