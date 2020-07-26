Texas driver shoots and kills armed BLM protester who reportedly rushed his car with a rifle

According to APD, initial reports said the victim might have been carrying a rifle when he approached the suspect’s vehicle. That’s when the suspect shot at the victim.

APD said the suspect is detained and is cooperating with officers. Neither the identity of the victim or suspect was released.

He approached someone’s car with his rifle, acting like a savage. The driver politely, and appropriately, shot him dead. https://t.co/H5d2EA9UKJ — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) July 26, 2020

No one else was injured in the shooting, according to APD, even though Austin-Travis County EMS said emergency calls originally came in for multiple victims.

Live streams of the protests from Hiram Gilberto show the crowd of protesters downtown as shots rang out. The crowd then scatters and screams can be heard. Viewer discretion is advised for that video, as it can be disturbing.

APD said it’s still an early and active investigation and did not release further information. – READ MORE

