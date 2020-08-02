Texas Downgrades COVID Death Toll After Error Wrongly Attributes Hundreds Of Deaths To COVID

On Thursday, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) acknowledged that an automated error had mistakenly attributed hundreds of deaths to the China-originated novel coronavirus that were not directly linked to the virus, adding that the department has revised the death count accordingly.

“DSHS corrects COVID-19 fatality counts for the week of July 27,” the department announced in a tweet Thursday. “An automation error caused 225 fatalities to be included even though COVID-19 was not listed as a direct cause of death on the death certificate.”

DSHS corrects COVID-19 fatality counts for the week of July 27. An automation error caused 225 fatalities to be included even though COVID-19 was not listed as a direct cause of death on the death certificate. #COVID19TX dashboard: https://t.co/ofycOLqWQZ pic.twitter.com/4mKBzjIrfO — Texas DSHS (@TexasDSHS) July 30, 2020

The post linked to the Texas coronavirus dashboard, which displays the following correction: July 30: Cumulative fatalities have been corrected for July 27, 28 and 29. As DSHS shifted to using death certificate data to count fatalities this week, an automation error caused approximately 225 fatalities to be included that did not have COVID-19 listed as a direct cause of death. A manual quality check revealed the issue late Wednesday. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --