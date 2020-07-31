Texas Doctor: Studies Claiming Hydroxychloroquine Does Not Work Are ‘Fake Science’

Studies that claim hydroxychloroquine does not work when treating patients with the coronavirus are “fake science,” a doctor at the “White Coat Summit” in Washington, DC, said on Monday.

Dr. Stella Immanuel of Rehoboth Medical Center in Houston, Texas, said she had 350 patients she put on hydroxychloroquine and every one of them recovered.

She continued: This is what I will say to all those studies — they had high doses, they were given the wrong patients — I would call them fake science. Any study that says hydroxychloroquine doesn’t work is fake science. And I want them to show me how it doesn’t work. How is it going to work for 350 patients for me, and they are all alive, and then somebody says it doesn’t work? Guys, all them studies: fake science.

On what appeared to be her Twitter account, Dr. Immanuel wrote Friday that the fear, sickness, and deaths were “senseless and unnecessary” – READ MORE

