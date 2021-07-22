Texas Democrats Won’t Release Daily Coronavirus Numbers Anymore After 10%+ Of Members Test Positive: Report

The Texas Democrats who fled their state to subvert democracy will reportedly no longer release daily numbers on how many members have tested positive for the coronavirus, which comes as more than 10% of the Texas Democrats who traveled to Washington, D.C., have tested positive for the coronavirus during their time in the nation’s capital.

Cara Santucci, the spokeswoman for the Texas House Democrats, “initially said last week the delegation would provide daily rapid tests for its members and their staffers who are in the nation’s Capitol,” NBC News reported. “But in a Monday statement, she said the delegation will no longer release a daily Covid case count.”

The news comes as six out of the 58 Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C., have tested positive for the coronavirus. Axios reported on Tuesday that a staff member for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tested positive for the coronavirus after meeting with the Texas Democrats and at least one White House official tested positive for the coronavirus after being in contact with the infected Pelosi staffer.

Axios reported:

The Pelosi staffer helped usher a delegation of Democratic Texas lawmakers around the Capitol last week. … Both that staffer and the White House official were at the same rooftop reception at the Eaton DC hotel last Wednesday night. The White House official has not had any recent direct contact with President Biden. The Pelosi aide did not have any contact with the speaker since that person’s exposure.

Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly tested negative for the coronavirus after she met with the Texas Democrats last week. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --