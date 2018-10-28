Texas Democratic Party Leader Funded ‘Voter Fraud Ring,’ Says Government

Texas law enforcement officials have arrested four women for allegedly targeting elderly voters in the 2016 elections in a “voter fraud ring” that was funded by a Democratic Party leader, according to court documents filed this week by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

“The defendants were members of an organized voter fraud ring and were paid to target elderly voters in certain northern Fort Worth precincts in a scheme to generate large numbers of mail ballots, then harvest those ballots for specific candidates,” NBC DFW reported.

A grand jury indicted Leticia Sanchez, 57, Leticia Sanchez Tepichin, 39, Maria Solis, 40, and Laura Parra, 24, on a cumulative 30 felony counts of voter fraud on Oct. 10 following an investigation by Paxton’s office. Breitbart Texas reported:

The state’s newly filed notice of intent to introduce evidence in the Sanchez criminal case alleged that Stuart Clegg, then Tarrant County Democratic Party executive director, funded the alleged voter fraud ring’s criminal activities.

The Star-Telegram added that “after learning about a state investigation, Leticia Sanchez — one of four women arrested and indicted on voter fraud charges — allegedly directed her daughter to send a text message to others in the scheme, urging them not to cooperate with investigators, state officials say.”- READ MORE