Texas Democrat Takes PPP Small Business Loan for House Campaign

A Democratic House candidate took thousands of dollars in loans for her campaign from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, the Texas Tribune reports.

The campaign of Christine Eady Mann, a Democratic candidate for Congress running in Texas’s 31st district, received $28,600 in May from the PPP, a federal program designed to help small businesses. Mann’s campaign said it used the loan to offset “challenging” fundraising numbers. The campaign repaid the loan in full six weeks later.

Though multiple state Democratic parties have received PPP funding, one expert said Mann’s was one of the earliest—if not the first—campaigns to receive direct PPP funding. “It’s not necessarily unlawful but it’s perhaps politically inadvisable,” said Brendan Fischer, director of the Federal Reform Program at the Campaign Legal Center, a campaign finance watchdog group. – READ MORE

