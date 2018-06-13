Texas Democrat Pins Primary Loss on ‘Voter Fraud’

A South Texas Democrat Candidate, Who Lost By Six Votes In A Recent Primary Runoff, Is Contesting The Race Results Against The Democrat Winner, Claiming “irregularities, Misconduct, And Fraud” Impacted The Outcome Of The Election.

Ofelia “Ofie” Gutierrez sued her opponent, Esequiel “Cheque” De La Paz, to whom she lost in the May 22 runoff election for Kleberg County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4. De La Paz won by a tally of 318 to 312.

On June 8, Francisco Alvarez, an attorney for Gutierrez, filed a six-page petition in the 105th District Court in Kingsville. It alleges more than six illegal votes were included in the “final certified election” count. The court document contended that “a rash of new voter registrations” were filed in the last days before the election by individuals who resided outside the “territorial boundaries” of the precinct. It also charges voters fraudulently claimed an address “that was not physically able to accommodate” them.

“I think that the number we have determined will be substantial enough to sway the outcome of the election in favor of Ms. Gutierrez once those votes are cast aside,” said Alvarez. On Monday, he told the Caller-Times he believed the evidence obtained on the contestant’s behalf will show that some individuals who voted for De La Paz did not reside within the precinct. – READ MORE

