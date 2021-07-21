Texas Democrat compares threat of arrest after fleeing state to slavery

Texas State Rep. Senfronia Thompson – one of the Democratic lawmakers that fled Austin for D.C. to deprive the state legislature of a quorum to vote on election integrity legislation – delivered a fiery speech in which she appeared to compare Texas officials threatening her arrest with the act of a slave escaping the plantation.

Speaking in Alexandria, Va., on Friday, Thompson, D-Harris said her caucus “refuse to be a hostage.”

“We refuse to be …I am an American and I want to vote.” We are simply asking for the right to vote. Democrats like Dean @Senfronia4Texas will fight as long as it takes to combat the exclusionary and discriminatory voter suppression attempts by Republicans. #txlege pic.twitter.com/b1WDc14ikK — Texas House Democrats (@TexasHDC) July 17, 2021

“I know there are search warrants out for us and I’m ready to be arrested,” she said. “What do you do to a slave if you don’t do nothing but arrest them when they flee. We fled Texas and if they want to arrest me, go ahead. I’m ready to be arrested.”

Thompson and her Democratic colleagues remain in D.C. this week attending a slew of voting rights-related events featuring guest speakers. – READ MORE

