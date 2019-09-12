Texas Dem Supports Decriminalizing Border Crossings

A Democrat running in a key Texas swing district supports decriminalizing illegal border crossings.

“Yes is the answer. We absolutely have to repeal it,” Shannon Hutcheson said in reference to Section 1325, the statute declaring illegal entry into the U.S. a criminal offense.

Hutcheson is seeking the Democratic nomination in Texas’s 10th Congressional District, which national party officials have listed as a potential target in 2020. Hutcheson, a corporate attorney with no previous political experience, attracted the attention of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) thanks to “big-money backing.”

While Hutcheson has not been publicly endorsed by the DCCC, her campaign launch received a heavy boost from committee insiders. Hutcheson met with DCCC officials after her finance chair, Planned Parenthood board chairwoman Aimee Cunningham, gave $35,500 to the committee. Within weeks, Hutcheson appeared at a VIP fundraising dinner with Democrat megadonors headlined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The DCCC did not respond to request for comment. – READ MORE