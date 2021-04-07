Texas Dem Refuses To Call For Boycotts, But Encourages ‘Corporate America’ To Apply Pressure Over Voter Integrity Bill

Texas Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee refused to call for boycotts over the state’s incoming voter integrity reforms, but said she wants corporate America to apply economic pressure against state legislators.

“Give some of the state legislatures a bitter pill to get back to the drawing board and respond to the idea of voting issues in a more bipartisan way. I’ll let that play out,” Jackson Lee told CNN’s John Berman.

Texas Senate Republicans passed Senate Bill 7 in an 18-13 vote on April 1, which would halt drive-thru voting entirely, restrict extended times for early voting and permit voters needing help while completing their vote to get recorded by partisan poll watchers. The bill would also make it unlawful for local officials to send an absentee ballot application to people who are qualified but haven’t asked for a ballot.

“I think they can make their own decision and as they make their own decision, they will make their own bed. And if they make their own bed they’ll either feel the penalty or they’ll work with all of us to pass real voting legislation that provides for the rights of all Americans,” Jackson Lee said.

Jackson Lee called the bill “voter suppression” and criticized Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, saying the governor “is trying to agitate” rather than work together.

“Unfortunately, our governor acted without facts, without substance and obviously in a biased manner,” Jackson Lee said.

Jackson Lee said Texans who use drive-thru voting will be negatively affected by the voting law if approved.

The Texas Democrat said she wants “corporate America to stand up” to the voter law, and that companies such as Major League Baseball can come to their own decisions.

The Major League Baseball announced April 2 that in reaction to Georgia’s similar voter integrity law, they’re not hosting their All-Star game in Atlanta, Georgia as previously planned.