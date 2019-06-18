Texas Dem mayor loses it over border crisis, calls for federal government to take immediate action

During a June 8 meeting with the staffs of Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas), Mayor Bruno Lozano (D) of Del Rio, Texas, castigated the federal government for abdicating their duty to combat illegal immigration.

“We’re frustrated. We’re extremely frustrated,” Lozano said. “Our priorities on the city council are our streets, are our parks, are the economy, are the drive of the community and the places of worship and the places to have leisure activities. It is not the priority to solve immigration.”

He went on to say that local officials will no longer stand for having the responsibilities of the federal government — such as addressing immigration, refugees, and asylum-seekers — dumped on them.

"It is not our purview; it is not our jurisdiction. It is your job to ensure that you convey the frustration that I share with you all to ensure that our representatives at the federal level are hearing it," Lozano explained. "It's falling on deaf ears, and we are tired of it. We are sick and tired of the deaf ears."