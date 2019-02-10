Texas councilman apologizes and deletes Twitter account after calling Ocasio-Cortez a ‘bimbo’

A Richardson, Texas, city councilman apologized and deleted his Twitter account after he called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) a “bimbo” in a tweet.

Scott Dunn wrote in a now-private Facebook post that he was sorry for the “offensive” remarks he says he used in defense of President Trump‘s State of the Union address, according to the New York Daily News.

“The words I used were offensive,” Dunn wrote, according to the Daily News. “I am responsible for my own words and actions. I apologize to anyone who finds what I said offensive.”

Dallas, TX council member @jamdunn (R) called @AOC a BIMBO and then said a weak #sorrynotsorry to “anyone who finds what I said offensive”😤 pic.twitter.com/CX9ipSVDxf — Lisa Daily 🌸 (@lisadaily) February 9, 2019