Texas can bar Planned Parenthood from Medicaid, appeals court panel rules

A federal appeals court panel Thursday vacated a lower court’s order prohibiting Texas from eliminating Planned Parenthood from the state’s Medicaid program.

U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks of Austin issued a preliminary injunction against the Texas Health and Human Services Commission in February 2017 imposing the ban sought by five Planned Parenthood affiliates and seven individuals.

However, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled Sparks did not follow proper standards in issuing the order and returned the case to him to determine if the state had cause to end Planned Parenthood’s Medicaid participation under the program’s rules or if its actions were “arbitrary and capricious.”

Texas health officials had accused Planned Parenthood officials of making a misrepresentation to investigators after the release of secretly recorded videos by an anti-abortion group in 2015. An inspector general said the video appeared to show Planned Parenthood had changed how abortions were performed so better specimens could be preserved for medical research.

Sparks ruled that Texas officials had provided no evidence of wrongdoing and that the videos that launched Republican efforts across the U.S. to defund the nation’s largest abortion provider were insufficient as evidence. Investigations by 13 states into those videos have concluded without criminal charges, and Planned Parenthood officials have denied any wrongdoing. – READ MORE